Minnesota State University student detained by ICE near Mankato campus

At least two Minnesota university students have been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the last week, according to school officials.

In a statement released Monday, the president of Minnesota State University-Mankato said a student was detained by ICE at an off-campus residence last Friday.

"No reason was given," Edward Inch said. "The University has received no information from ICE, and they have not requested any information from us."

Inch said he has contacted elected officials to share his concerns and ask them for assistance in "stopping this activity within our community of learners."

"Our international students play an important role in our campus and community," Inch said. "They are a valued part of our campus culture. This action hurts what we try to accomplish as a university—support all learners to receive the education they desire to make the impact they want in their communities."

The detainment occurred one day after a similar event in Minneapolis where a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities graduate student was detained by ICE at an off-campus residence, according to the school.

The U of M said it had no prior knowledge of the incident and didn't share any information with federal officials before the detainment happened. The incident has raised fears among the more than 5,000 international students at the university.

"We are actively working to gather more details about this incident," the letter said. "In cases like this, the University takes steps to ensure students are connected to internal resources and support, such as Student Legal Service and International Student and Scholar Services."

University President Rebecca Cunningham, Vice President for Student Affairs Calvin Phillips and Vice President for Equity and Diversity Mercedes Ramírez Fernández signed the letter.