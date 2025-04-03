Federal judge orders Trump administration to give reason for Minnesota grad student's ICE detention

Why neighbor of Minnesota grad student detained by ICE is worried

A federal judge is ordering federal and state officials — including President Trump — to give reasoning for a University of Minnesota grad student's detainment by immigration agents.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Micko issued the ruling Wednesday evening, saying the federal government must respond to 28-year-old Dogukan Gunaydin's petition for his immediate release.

The government must respond no later than Friday, the judge ruled, and its response needs to "[certify] the true cause and proper duration of [Gunaydin's] confinement and [show] cause why the writ should not be granted in this case."

Gunaydin and his attorneys will have a week to respond after the administration's filing.

In addition to Trump, the order is addressed to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott, local ICE and Department of Homeland Security representatives, ICE acting directors Todd Lyons and Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Gunaydin, a Turkish citizen who is studying toward his MBA at the Carlson School of Management, was detained by ICE officials on his way to class last week.

Gunaydin remains in the Sherburne County Jail. In the petition for his release, his lawyer says he's been held at least four days without being given charging documents, which would be unconstitutional.

The Department of Homeland Security told WCCO Gunaydin was arrested after his visa was revoked because of a DWI in 2023.

But Gunaydin's lawyer provided records that show the visa was revoked several hours after the arrest, so she says he was detained while having lawful student status.

In his petition for release, Gunaydin's lawyer says he was told he'll have an immigration hearing next week, but there is no documentation of it.

ICE didn't immediately respond to questions about Gunaydin's case.

Last week, a Minnesota State University-Mankato student was also detained by ICE. The university's president says five other students had their visas revoked and will need to leave the country within 60 days.