5 Mankato students have had visas revoked, university president says

The president of a southern Minnesota university that saw one of its students detained by federal immigration authorities last week says five other students have had their visas terminated.

Minnesota State University-Mankato President Edward Inch told the student government Wednesday night that those students "will need to return to their country of origin at some point between zero and 60 days."

The student who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still in custody, Inch said. He was detained at an off-campus residence on Friday.

Inch said he's been given little information about the situation and the university is working to aid the affected students.

"There are a lot of rumors about why this happened but none that are clear to me," Inch said. "There's nothing that pointed to this person should be taken."

Inch reiterated Wednesday that he has reached out to elected officials, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Rep. Brad Finstad and Gov. Tim Walz, in hopes of preventing any further ICE activity on campus.

"So that's what I know," Inch told the student government. "I honestly wish there was a better thing I could tell you."

MSU-Mankato has more than 1,000 international students from more than 100 countries. ICE has not responded to WCCO's questions about the detained student.

The detainment in Mankato happened one day after ICE swept a University of Minnesota-Twin Cities graduate student off the street. Dogukan Gunaydin, a 28-year-old Turkish citizen studying toward his MBA at the Carlson School of Management, is still in custody at the Sherburne County Jail a week later. His lawyer is petitioning for an immediate release, saying Gunaydin's detainment is unconsitutional. The Department of Homeland Security told WCCO Gunaydin was arrested after his visa was revoked because of a DWI in 2023. But Gunaydin's lawyer provided records that show the visa was revoked several hours after the arrest, so she says he was detained while having lawful student status.

ICE has not responded to WCCO's questions about Gunaydin's case either.