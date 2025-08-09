NEXT Weather Forecast: Quiet weather pattern expected for Saturday and Sunday

With severe weather now out of the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, we're in store for calmer and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures on Saturday. Rainfall totals reached 2.5" in Lino Lakes to just over half an inch in Wadena.

A map showing rainfall totals across Minnesota for the morning of Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, and temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-80s. That trend will repeat on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds. However, Sunday could start off foggy, and wildfire smoke from Canada will return due to northwest winds.

The start of the work week should be similar as well, with lingering wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will stay warm - in the mid-80s - for most of the week before climbing slightly higher to head into next weekend. In addition, more storms will be possible to end the work week.