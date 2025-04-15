St. Cloud man sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatal shooting at house party

A judge sentenced a 27-year-old man to 40 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting at a central Minnesota house party.

Last month, a jury found Deionte Parker guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and being an ineligible person with a prior crime of violence in possession of a firearm. He was acquitted of second-degree assault.

Charges state Parker fatally shot 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. on Oct. 22, 2023, just blocks away from the St. Cloud State University campus.

Harris was trying to settle a dispute between Parker and another person, according to court documents. Parker and Harris also had an altercation in downtown St. Cloud a week before the shooting, investigators said, during which Parker "raised his hands in a gun-like motion" toward Harris.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

Parker has been barred from having a firearm due to a 2020 assault conviction.