St. Cloud man found guilty in 2023 shooting at house party

A St. Cloud man was convicted on Tuesday of two charges and acquitted of a third in connection with a fatal shooting at a house party in 2023, authorities said.

A jury found 27-year-old Deionte Parker guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and being an ineligible person with a prior crime of violence in possession of a firearm, according to the Stearns County Attorney's Office. He was acquitted of second-degree assault.

Charges state Parker fatally shot 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. on Oct. 22, 2023, on the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South. Harris was trying to settle a dispute between Parker and another person. Parker and Harris also had an altercation in downtown St. Cloud a week before the shooting, investigators said, during which Parker "raised his hands in a gun-like motion" toward Harris.

Parker is barred from having a firearm due to a 2020 assault conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for April 15.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.