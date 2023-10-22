Police: 34-year-old man killed in St. Cloud shooting, 2 others injured

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South, which is just blocks from the St. Cloud State University campus. Officers were dispatched to the report of multiple shots fired and arrived to find multiple people in and around a residence.

WCCO

Police say an argument at a gathering escalated to a shooting. A 34-year-old man was shot and died at the scene. Two other male victims, ages 26 and 52, were also injured in the shooting and are being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. They are expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Police seek help locating missing University of Minnesota student, 19-year-old Sumith Maddi

There have been no arrests. Police say the suspect or suspects in the shooting left the area and there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

"This does not appear to be a random incident," police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asking to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Tips can also be submitted to the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or on the website.