Deionte Parker, 26, charged in connection to deadly St. Cloud shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly shooting just blocks away from St. Cloud State University last month.

Deionte Jaewon Parker was charged with one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm as a felon for the Oct. 22 incident that killed 34-year-old Antonio Harris, Jr. and injured two others.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South. Police said an argument at a gathering escalated into a shooting.

According to charging documents, Harris had been trying to negotiate a truce between Parker and one of the other shooting victims regarding the July stabbing. The victim told police he had been outside when he witnessed Parker shoot Harris, before firing toward themself and the residence.

Police say, during the investigation, they became aware that Harris and Parker had a verbal altercation in downtown St. Cloud a week prior to the shooting. During the altercation, Parker allegedly "raised his hands in a gun-like motion," and pointed it towards Harris.

Parker was convicted of second-degree felony assault in November 2020, making him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Officers arrested Parker on Oct. 27 on an unrelated probation violation.

