Watch live: Attorney for Minnesota trooper who killed Ricky Cobb Jr. speaks out after charges dropped

MINNEAPOLIS — The attorney representing the Minnesota State Patrol trooper who fatally shot Ricky Cobb II last year will speak to the media on Monday afternoon after criminal charges were dropped against his client.

Trooper Ryan Londregan, 27, was charged in January by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting on July 31, 2023, that left 33-year-old Cobb dead.

WCCO will have live coverage of this press conference at about 1:30 p.m. in the video above, and on CBS News Minnesota, Pluto TV or the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

______________

County attorney: Case would be "impossible" to prove

Londregan pleaded not guilty to the charges, which County Attorney Mary Moriarty dropped on Sunday due to what she described as "several new pieces of evidence that would make it impossible for the State to prove that Mr. Londregan's actions were not an authorized use of force by a peace officer."

In a press conference on Monday morning, Moriarty said Londregan was expected to testify that Cobb tried to reach for his service weapon, and a state patrol trainer said officers aren't instructed against shooting into a moving vehicle during an extraction.

Moriarty said her office believes the judge would've granted a motion of acquittal by the defense if the trial went forward.

"Practically we know we're not going to get a conviction in this case, and what would that mean? That would mean that once again community would say the system didn't work and Mr. Londregan and [the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association] would be able to talk about, 'Hey, there was a jury verdict.' And we then would not really be able to talk as effectively about the systemic barriers that set that up to happen," Moriarty said.

The county attorney also denied that last week's shooting death of Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was a factor in her decision.

"Make no mistake, Ricky Cobb was the victim in this case. Ricky Cobb should be alive today," Moriarty said.

Attorneys for Cobb's family, Londregan respond

The Cobb family's legal team, comprised of Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels and F. Clayton Tyler, released a statement on Sunday saying in part they were "disappointed" but "not surprised" by the move to drop charges.

"Apparently, all you have to do to get away with murder is to bully the prosecutors enough and the charges will just go away," the team wrote.

Chris Madel, Londregan's attorney, gave this brief statement on Sunday: "It's about g—d— time."

Details of the shooting



On the morning of July 31, 2023, two troopers pulled Cobb, who was Black, over for not having his taillights on. They soon discovered he was wanted by Ramsey County law enforcement for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case.

Body camera footage captured by the troopers showed them demanding Cobb exit his vehicle. He refused and began driving away when a trooper tried to unbuckle his seat belt. That's when Londregan, who is White, fired two rounds into Cobb's torso.

Cobb's vehicle continued to move, causing two of the troopers to fall to the ground. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and Cobb was found dead inside.

A federal lawsuit filed by Cobb's family claims Londregan and Brett Seide unreasonably seized Cobb by ordering him out of the car without explaining if he was under arrest, and by reaching into the car and grabbing him in an attempt to "forcibly remove him." The troopers also used "unnecessary, excessive, and deadly force" on Cobb, the lawsuit says.

Londregan is on paid leave while the state patrol continues to conduct its critical incident review.