Hennepin Co. attorney discusses dropped charges for trooper Ryan Londregan in Ricky Cobb II killing

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after announcing she will drop the charges against a Minnesota state trooper who killed a man during a traffic stop last summer, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty explained her decision at a news conference.

Moriarty filed a notice of dismissal of charges against Ryan Londregan in the shooting death of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II due to "several new pieces of evidence that would make it impossible for the State to prove that Mr. Londregan's actions were not an authorized use of force by a peace officer," she said Sunday.

The new evidence, according to Moriarty, is that Londregan planned to testify he saw Cobb reach for Londregan's firearm and that a state patrol trainer said he never instructed officers to refrain from shooting into a moving vehicle during an extraction, even though it is best practice.

Londregan was charged with and pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Details of the shooting

On the morning of July 31, 2023, two troopers pulled Cobb, who was Black, over for not having his taillights on. They soon discovered he was wanted by Ramsey County law enforcement for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case.

Body camera footage captured by the troopers showed them demanding Cobb exit his vehicle. He refused and began driving away when a trooper tried to unbuckle his seat belt. That's when Londregan, who is White, fired two rounds into Cobb's torso.

Cobb's vehicle continued to move, causing two of the troopers to fall to the ground. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and Cobb was found dead inside.

A federal lawsuit filed by Cobb's family claims Londregan and Brett Seide unreasonably seized Cobb by ordering him out of the car without explaining if he was under arrest, and by reaching into the car and grabbing him in an attempt to "forcibly remove him." The troopers also used "unnecessary, excessive, and deadly force" on Cobb, the lawsuit says.