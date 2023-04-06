Minnesota AG Keith Ellison speaks out against plea deal for teens accused in Zaria McKeever's killing

Police union slams county attorney's move not to charge teens as adults in Zaria McKeever death

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's top prosecutor says he disagrees with a controversial plea deal in a murder case.

Investigators say two teenagers shot and killed 23-year-old Zaria McKeever in Brooklyn Park back in November.

McKeever's ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Erick Haynes, allegedly ordered the boys to do it. The brothers, 15 and 17, were charged with her murder.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty helped put together a plea deal that sends the boys to juvenile detention instead of prison.

Wednesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison said that was the wrong call.

"I agree with the family and the community that the disposition the county attorney has proposed for this juvenile who was the shooter in this heinous crime is inappropriate," Ellison said.

Moriarty has argued a person's brain is not fully developed until the age of 25.

The 15-year-old boy accused of pulling the trigger will be in court in two days to take the plea deal. McKeever's family wants Gov. Tim Walz to step in before that happens.