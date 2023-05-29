NEXT Weather: Warm, dry Memorial Day, but air quality alert will affect eastern MN

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from May 29, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Memorial Day looks to be warm and dry in the Twin Cities, but an air quality alert will be in effect.

That alert will begin at noon Monday and encompasses most of the eastern half of the state. State officials say sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create conditions where pollutants can create ground-level ozone.

Ozone will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The alert is set to end at 8 p.m.

"Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution such as outdoor burning," the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency advised. "Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible."

The metro will see a high of 85 degrees, with early clouds giving way to increasing sunshine. Outside of the arrowhead, most of the state should see temps in the 80s.

There's a chance of precipitation in northwestern Minnesota in the afternoon and evening on Monday. That rain will spread east in the overnight hours.

Tuesday will be a couple of degrees warmer and bring the possibility of storms. Air quality is expected to improve as storms move through.

More storm chances continue until the end of the week.

Humidity will also increase throughout the week, and by the end of the week, the Twin Cities is likely to hit 90 degrees.