NEXT Weather: Below average highs, increasing clouds Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will be a cool, quiet and comfortable day.

Much of the state will see highs in the mid-70s, with the Twin Cities hitting 76, which is well below average for this time of year. Clouds will increase later in the day.

CBS News

Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-80s. Isolated storms may develop in western Minnesota in the afternoon, and they could try to work their way into the Twin Cities later on.

More scattered storms are possible Wednesday.

As of now, the weekend looks warm and sunny.