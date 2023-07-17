MPCA issues air quality alert for northwestern, west central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wildfire smoke has prompted an air quality alert in northwestern and west central Minnesota, pollution officials announced Monday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the alert, which will be in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday, affects the following communities: East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Ortonville, as well as the tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake.

"Smoke from wildfires in Quebec has cycled around a very large low-pressure system near Hudson Bay and has looped around into northwestern [Minnesota]," the MPCA said. "Smoke will continue to move south along the Red River Valley and will linger across northwestern and west central Minn. through Tuesday night."

During the alert, residents may notice a hazy sky and smell smoke. Sensitive groups, such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant people, children and the elderly are encouraged to limit their time outside.