Lynx star Napheesa Collier named West's best player in season's 1st week

Meet the 7-year WNBA veteran thriving with the Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx have yet to lose a game this season, thanks in large part to the play of superstar Napheesa Collier.

For her efforts, Collier has earned the WNBA's Western Conference Player of the Week title. The award only covers the Lynx's first four games, during which she averaged 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Her five-game totals put Collier atop the WNBA in points per game (26.8) and player efficiency rating (33.4), second in offensive win shares (1.1), 10th in rebounds per game (7.8), fourth in steals per game (2.4) and fifth in blocks per game (1.4). The season is still nascent, but Collier is playing at an MVP level.

Last season, Collier made the All-WNBA First Team and was named Defensive Player of the Year amid the Lynx's surprising but ultimately unavailing run to the WNBA Finals. She also won a gold medal with Team USA at the Summer Olympics.

Since then, she's had a productive offseason. She was named the MVP of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 basketball league she co-founded, and TIME magazine listed her among its 100 Most Influential People.