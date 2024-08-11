U.S. women's basketball team beats France by 1 point to get 8th straight Olympic gold medal

The U.S. women's basketball team won its straight 8th Olympic gold medal, beating host France by the tightest of margins: 1 point. Team USA won 67 to 66 in a tightly contested final match.

The win was the closest the U.S. has ever won an Olympic gold medal since the 1988 Games when they beat Yugoslavia by seven points.

With Sunday's victory, the U.S. women's legacy stretches to 61 consecutive wins in Olympic contests. It also breaks a tie with the U.S. men's program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.



