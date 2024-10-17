Lynx forward Napheesa Collier named to 2024 All-WNBA First Team

Lynx superfan breaks down what went wrong in Wednesday's loss to Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS — The WNBA announced Wednesday that Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team.

Averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season, this is Collier's second First Team appearance, in addition to a 2020 Second Team appearance. She joins Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Katie Smith as fellow Lynx players to receive the honor two or more times.

In addition to receiving the honor of 2024 First Team, Collier earned Defensive Player of the Year, Western Conference Player of the Month in August and three Western Conference Player of the Week awards. She also received a gold medal with the women's basketball team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Collier and the Lynx will look to overcome a 2-1 New York Liberty WNBA Finals series lead. Game 4 will tipoff Friday at 7 p.m. at the Target Center and will air on ESPN.