Lynx's Reeve named WNBA Coach of Year; Collier Defensive Player of the Year

Lynx continue their playoff run after win against Phoenix

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of their second-round playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, the Minnesota Lynx is being honored with multiple awards.

The WNBA on Sunday named Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve as its 2024 Coach of the Year and its Basketball Executive of the Year.

Reeve is now the first WNBA coach to have received the Coach of the Year award four times. She is the second to be selected for both coach and basketball executive honors.

This is Reeve's 15th season coaching the Lynx, leading them to a 30-10 record in the regular season — the team's most wins in its history.

Additionally, on Sunday, the WNBA announced that Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was selected as the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Collier is the second person in Lynx history to win the award, joining Sylvia Fowles.

Collier is second in the league in steals, third in rebounds and seventh in blocks. She wrapped up the Lynx's regular season with 34 starts, averaging 20.4 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Along with Alanna Smith, Collier was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team. Collier earned First Team honors while Smith earned Second Team honors.

The Lynx clinched the No. 2 seed in the 2024 WNBA playoffs after beating the Connecticut Sun 78-76.

Minnesota will take on Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Target Center in a best-of-five semifinal playoff.