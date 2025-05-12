Fire risk, air quality concerns in Minnesota Monday as hot streak continues

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 12, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 12, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 12, 2025

A red flag warning and air quality alert will be in effect in Minnesota on a hot, windy Monday.

The red flag warning will be in place in northeastern Minnesota from noon to 9 p.m. due to "critical fire weather conditions," the National Weather Service said.

The air quality alert will be in place for the same time in western and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The NWS said ozone pollution will cause the Air Quality Index to reach the orange category, which means it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups like children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions.

Those concerns aside, the state is in for an unseasonably warm day, with highs approaching 90 and gusty winds.

Tuesday will be another hot, breezy day, with continuing fire risk.

Wednesday will start warm, but clouds will begin building. On Thursday, showers and storms will return and provide a break from the heat.

The weekend looks cooler and quieter, with highs in the 60s and 70s.