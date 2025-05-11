Air quality alert issued for Monday for western and central Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5:30 p.m. forecast from May 11, 2025

An air quality alert was issued due to ozone for western and central Minnesota, by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

The agency says air quality is expected to reach the orange Air Quality Index (AQI) category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The alert takes effect at noon Monday and runs until 9 p.m.

According to the MPCA, the affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

The MPCA says ground-level ozone is expected to be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours.

It says the mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will create an environment favorable to volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides. They are two types of pollutants and produce ground-level ozone when they react in the air.

Ozone is expected to be low in the morning, late evening and overnight.

Unhealthy ozone levels can aggravate lung diseases like asthma, emphysema, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The MPCA says people who are more likely to be affected are:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions

Children and teenagers

People doing extended or heavy physical activity like play sports

Everyone is being urged to take precautions. The MPCA recommends people to:

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma, or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.