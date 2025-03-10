Highs near 70, red flag warning in Minnesota on Monday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 10, 2025

Monday will bring record-breaking heat and elevated fire risk to Minnesota.

Highs will be 25 to 30 degrees above normal across the state, with the Twin Cities topping out just shy of 70. Dry air and gusty winds have prompted a red flag warning for parts of northwestern, west central and southwestern Minnesota, which will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A strong cold front will arrive late, dropping temperatures 40 to 50 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the work week, with a high around 40. Then, a gradual warmup begins with highs rebounding to the 60s by Thursday. It will be mostly sunny for that three-day stretch.

Another springlike storm system will move in over the weekend, bringing widespread precipitation and possibly even some severe weather to parts of the state.

Highs will cool to the 50s on Saturday, then drop even further on Sunday.