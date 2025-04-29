Cool, calm Tuesday in Minnesota as severe weather cleanup continues

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 29, 2025

After severe weather rolled through Minnesota on Monday — including at least one observed tornado — Tuesday will be much calmer.

Some spotty wraparound showers early will give way to a dry, cool day, with highs in the 50s and 60s across the state. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer.

A weak system could bring isolated drizzle or light showers on Thursday, but no significant rain is expected.

Friday will be dry again with gradual warming as a ridge builds in from the west.

The weekend will be much warmer, with highs pushing toward 70 on Saturday and Sunday closing in on 80.

Minnesota recovers after severe weather

Monday's storms, which mainly affected central and southern Minnesota, left thousands without power and damaged buildings, cars and power lines throughout the region.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was observed near Fairmont, Minnesota on Monday afternoon. The federal agency says it also received "multiple tornado reports" near Winnebago in Faribault County.