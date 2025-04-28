Watch CBS News
Weather

Multiple tornadoes reported in Minnesota amid Monday storms, National Weather Service says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Monday's severe weather moving through Minnesota is creating dangerous conditions. 

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was observed near Fairmont, Minnesota on Monday afternoon. 

The federal agency says it also received "multiple tornado reports" near Winnebago in Faribault County. 

A tornado watch is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Le Sueur, Mille Lacs, Mower, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Winona and Wright.

The St. Cloud area on south — including the Twin Cities — was under a moderate, four-out-of-five risk for tornadoes Monday, which indicates not only the possibility of a tornado, but one that could stay on the ground for some time, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.