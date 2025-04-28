Multiple tornadoes reported in Minnesota amid Monday storms, National Weather Service says

Monday's severe weather moving through Minnesota is creating dangerous conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was observed near Fairmont, Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

The federal agency says it also received "multiple tornado reports" near Winnebago in Faribault County.

We have received multiple tornado reports near Winnebago heading northeast. There could be TWO tornados down with this warned storm. TAKE SHELTER NOW. #mnwx https://t.co/fgI5fIAWAB — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 28, 2025

A tornado watch is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Le Sueur, Mille Lacs, Mower, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Winona and Wright.

The St. Cloud area on south — including the Twin Cities — was under a moderate, four-out-of-five risk for tornadoes Monday, which indicates not only the possibility of a tornado, but one that could stay on the ground for some time, according to Next Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames.