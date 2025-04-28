Watch CBS News
Minnesotans survey damage after powerful storms sweep through southern and central regions

Southern Minnesota family safe after close call with storms
Southern Minnesota family safe after close call with storms 02:16

Residents in southern and central parts of Minnesota are starting to see the damage left following Monday's severe weather

Farm structures and houses in Kenyon, which is around 60 miles south of Minneapolis, sustained major damage. 

inx-kenyon-farm-storm-damage-042825.jpg
WCCO

The roof of a structure in Kenyon appeared to have completely collapsed on a truck.

inx-kenyon-farm-storm-damage-042825-2.jpg
WCCO

The storms largely missed the Twin Cities area, though a large tree branch fell on a car in Minneapolis near Lake Harriet, leaving damage to the front of the vehicle. 

4p-vo-mpls-branch-wcco7o2b.jpg
WCCO

In the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, a power pole was knocked on its side.

Outages hit Minneapolis neighborhood despite severe weather missing area 01:19

Over 4,000 people were without power for around two hours as the severe weather moved through.   

The National Weather Service said a tornado was observed near Fairmont and there were "multiple tornado reports" near Winnebago in Faribault County. 

