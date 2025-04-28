Minnesotans survey damage after powerful storms sweep through southern and central regions

Residents in southern and central parts of Minnesota are starting to see the damage left following Monday's severe weather.

Farm structures and houses in Kenyon, which is around 60 miles south of Minneapolis, sustained major damage.

WCCO

The roof of a structure in Kenyon appeared to have completely collapsed on a truck.

WCCO

The storms largely missed the Twin Cities area, though a large tree branch fell on a car in Minneapolis near Lake Harriet, leaving damage to the front of the vehicle.

WCCO

In the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, a power pole was knocked on its side.

Over 4,000 people were without power for around two hours as the severe weather moved through.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was observed near Fairmont and there were "multiple tornado reports" near Winnebago in Faribault County.