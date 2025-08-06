Minnesota Vikings release first 2025 unofficial depth chart

The Minnesota Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2025 season ahead of the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

There are no real surprises on the depth chart, which lists starters and backups at every position and includes 90 players, dozens of whom will not make the final roster.

The quarterback lineup looks as expected, with second-year passer J.J. McCarthy listed as the starter and Sam Howell as the primary backup. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy will play in the first preseason game, but Howell is likely to get plenty of action, too.

Rookie first-round guard Donovan Jackson has already earned a starting spot. Swingman Justin Skule appears to be the reliever for left tackle Christian Darrisaw while he's on the mend from dual knee injuries.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the team's No. 2 behind superstar Justin Jefferson, will start the season suspended. No. 3 receiver Jalen Nailor will play a larger role in the three games Addison will miss, and behind him are Lucky Jackson and rookie Tai Felton.

The cornerback position is one of the team's most uncertain. The depth chart lists Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers as the starters, with Mekhi Blackmon and Jeff Okudah next up.

Murphy had a career-high six interceptions last season and signed a big-money deal with the Vikings this offseason, but behind him, everyone carries a question mark. Blackmon missed all of last season with a torn ACL, Rodgers has never been a full-time starter and Okudah has been a disappointment on three teams since being the No. 3 overall pick in 2020.

Dallas Turner, one of last year's first-round picks, is still listed as a backup at outside linebacker. While that's not yet cause for alarm, the Vikings and their fans have to hope he'll see an increased role behind Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, both of whom were standouts on Brian Flores' defense last year.

Ryan Wright seems to be fending off a challenge from Oscar Chapman for the starting punter job, at least for now.

Free agent addition Rondale Moore, who is recovering from an ACL injury, is listed as the team's punt returner. The undersized receiver has flashed with the ball in his hands before, but he'll have competition from backups Lucky Jackson and undrafted rookie Silas Bolden. Felton is listed as the primary kickoff returner.

The Vikings play the Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.