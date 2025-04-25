Who did the Minnesota Vikings draft in 1st round? Meet OG Donovan Jackson.

The Minnesota Vikings completed their offseason mission of completely overhauling the interior offensive line by taking guard Donovan Jackson in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

While many fans crossed their fingers for a trade down to acquire more picks or a defensive back to shore up the secondary, the Vikings used the 24th pick to give presumed starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy some more protection.

So, who is Jackson? Everything you need to know about the Vikings' first-round pick is below.

How old is Jackson?

Jackson is 22 years old. He'll turn 23 during the upcoming NFL season.

How big is Jackson?

The NFL's scouting profile lists Jackson as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 315 pounds, with 33.5-inch arms. The profile notes he has prototypical size for a guard, with a "thick chest, broad hips, long arms and big hands."

Where did Jackson play in college?

Jackson played four years at Ohio State University. He became the starting left guard in his sophomore season, stayed there his junior year and began his senior season there before another player's injury necessitated a move to left tackle.

With the Buckeyes, Jackson was thrice a first-team All-Big Ten player and a first-team All-American in his senior season. He wrapped up his college career by winning a National Championship.

What position does Jackson play?

Jackson will likely slot in at left guard for the Vikings — it's where he played most of his college snaps and the weakest spot on Minnesota's line.

With starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw recovering from a knee injury, Jackson could be a spot starter there until Darrisaw's ready. But the Vikings could also opt to keep Jackson at his natural position and use a swing tackle like Justin Skule in Darrisaw's stead.

Blake Brandel started for the Vikings at left guard last season and was solid but unspectacular. He'll likely move back to a backup role, and like Skule, has swing potential.

What have the Vikings said about Jackson?

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jackson impressed him throughout the predraft process, especially when the two watched game film together on a visit to Minnesota.

"Just love everything about his play style, his size. He's got length, he's got power," O'Connell said. "And then the little things that sometimes jump out at you about a player. Willingness to just jump over to the left tackle spot and the very next week he's blocking the third pick in tonight's draft [Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter] and competing his tail off. And didn't necessarily need to do that in a year where he was going to be drafted and evaluated the way he was. So a lot of things that we're very excited about."

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also praised Jackson's move to the outside for showing his unselfishness and versatility.

"You're talking about an incredibly poised, talented athlete in pass protection," Adofo-Mensah said. "Really strong player, can anchor, rooted in the ground, moves people in the run game, sustains throughout the down. Incredibly intelligent player."

What has Jackson said about the Vikings?

Jackson said he's excited to get to Minnesota and start working.

"I'm excited for this offense and this organization because just how explosive and how dynamic it really is," Jackson said. "And just excited to get to work and learn from these guys in the o-line room currently who have been in the game for so long and have done it the right way and just trying to learn and grow from it."

And Vikings fans can rest easy knowing he has no qualms about blocking for McCarthy, his former rival at Michigan.

"I met with him briefly on my 30 visit and he kind of mentioned it a little bit, but he said we're going to leave that in college," Jackson said, "so we're going to leave that in college."