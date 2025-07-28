Justin Jefferson makes Madden's 99 Club for 3rd time

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is once again being recognized as one of the NFL's best players in this year's Madden video game.

Jefferson is among the members of this year's 99 Club, developer EA announced Monday. The honor goes to players who earn the game's highest rating. Jefferson was rated 99 overall in the last two editions of the game, as well.

The 26-year-old has been among the league's elite pass catchers since his rookie season. In five years in the NFL, he's logged 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. He currently holds the record for highest yards per game in NFL history (96.5) among qualifying players.

The Vikings started training camp last week. After Jefferson exited a practice early, the team announced he would be held out temporarily due to a "mild hamstring strain." He said the move is precautionary.

"Just making sure that I'm fully healthy and I'm good to go, especially when the season starts," Jefferson said.

According to the Vikings, only three other players in franchise history have earned a 99 overall rating: guard Randall McDaniel in "Madden 99," pass rusher Jared Allen in "Madden 11" and running back Adrian Peterson in "Madden 14."

"Madden NFL 26" comes out Aug. 14. Here are the other members of this year's 99 Club:

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett