Brian Flores has new weapons on Vikings defense, but don't forget the old ones

The Minnesota Vikings added plenty of defensive talent this offseason, but Brian Flores is as excited about the returning players as the new guys.

The Vikings' defensive coordinator spoke to the press from minicamp on Tuesday, and unsurprisingly, the first question was about the two new faces on the defensive line: Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Flores offered praise, but quickly pivoted to the developing players on the roster.

"Those are two great additions, excited to have both guys," Flores said. "But also excited about guys like Jalen Redmond who came on, really, the entire year. He just got better and better day after day and week after week. Levi [Drake Rodriguez] who has, I would say, grown significantly from year one to year two. Bigger, stronger, faster, more confident."

"We got a lot of guys who have played, there's a good amount of depth in that room," Flores added. "We're excited about all the pieces, and as coaches, it's about who fits where and how do we get the most out of each individual player and the collective unit."

Another returning player Flores clearly has high hopes for is pass rusher Dallas Turner. A first-round pick last year, Turner showed flashes in his rookie season, but ultimately played a limited role behind Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, both of whom had standout first seasons in Minnesota.

"All positive with him. Definitely see some growth, or a lot of growth, from his standpoint and excited to see where this goes," Flores said. "I think any time you're behind — or with, I shouldn't even say behind, because in that room I really see it as three starters, so you're with two guys who receive all the accolades and obviously are good players who've been in the league, have made a lot of plays, are significant contributors to the team, the best thing you can do — and I think Dallas did this — is just soak up that information."

Not all the talent is up front, though. In the secondary, the Vikings' defense will feature new faces, players stepping into larger roles and promising prospects returning from injury. One of those new faces: Isaiah Rodgers, of whom Flores and head coach Kevin O'Connell have spoken highly.

"I've always thought he was a good player and was ascending, and when the opportunity presented itself that we could maybe acquire him, I was all in," Flores said. "And I'm happy we got him, he's been a great addition. He's got great football IQ and acumen."

Rodgers will likely have the largest role of his career this season thanks to the Vikings' thin cornerback room. Behind star Byron Murphy Jr., the room features a handful of players with uncertain upside, including Mekhi Blackmon. Blackmon showed promise in his rookie season, then missed his entire sophomore year with a torn ACL.

"As a rookie, you saw the quickness, the speed, the acumen. I think he needs to build right on that," Flores said. "It was unfortunate when he went down last year, because we were excited about the possibility of him playing quite a bit. The way he rehabbed, it was incredible, honestly."

Flores also gave a shoutout to Theo Jackson, a safety who has been buried on the depth chart but earned a new contract and will see his role increased this season after Cam Bynum's departure in free agency.

"Theo's been great, and that's something we've been saying for two years," Flores said. "I think he's steadily built his communication skills, his techniques, his fundamentals, his disguises, his playmaking ability. He's one of the hardest workers we have."

The Vikings' defense finished fifth in points allowed and tied for first in turnovers last season. While it will be tough to replicate those numbers this year, Flores has all of the pieces he needs to field a fearsome unit on that side of the ball once again.