Minnesota Vikings' Dallas Turner loses $240K in alleged bank fraud scheme

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner lost nearly a quarter of a million dollars in an alleged financial fraud scheme, local authorities said.

Sgt. Rich Evans confirmed Thursday that the Eagan Police Department was actively investigating the case, working toward criminal charges with multiple suspects identified. Only about $2,500 of the $240,000 taken from Turner has been recovered so far, Evans said.

According to the search warrant affidavit obtained and first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Turner and his attorney contacted police in April. He said he received a call in February from an individual impersonating a banker who advised him to transfer money to two different businesses in order to prevent a theft attempt, the affidavit read. Turner later suspected the call was a scam after conferring with a family member.

Turner was drafted in the first round out of Alabama last year by the Vikings with the 17th overall pick. He was a backup edge rusher and had three sacks and an interception in 16 games.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said earlier this offseason he has high hopes for Turner.

"All positive with him. Definitely see some growth, or a lot of growth, from his standpoint and excited to see where this goes," Flores said. "I think any time you're behind — or with, I shouldn't even say behind, because in that room I really see it as three starters, so you're with two guys who receive all the accolades and obviously are good players who've been in the league, have made a lot of plays, are significant contributors to the team, the best thing you can do — and I think Dallas did this — is just soak up that information."