Former Vikings QB Daunte Culpepper says J.J. McCarthy will be "a master"

The man responsible for one of the greatest quarterback seasons in Minnesota Vikings history is effusive about the team's future at the position.

Daunte Culpepper recently sat down with WCCO's Mike Max and gave his thoughts about J.J. McCarthy, the first-round pick set to take the reins in 2025.

"I saw him at practice last week and he looks great," Culpepper said. "He has that it factor, I always say, he has it. And I can see it in his eyes, he's ready to go out and tear it up."

McCarthy is the highest drafted QB in Vikings history — 10th overall, one pick higher than Culpepper was taken in 1999. Expectations are high for the sophomore passer, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury. He steps into a great situation with a rebuilt offensive line, one of the game's best playcallers in head coach Kevin O'Connell and a dangerous suite of skill players, including all-world receiver Justin Jefferson.

"I think it won't be a hard transition for him in the NFL," Culpepper said. "As long as we keep him healthy and keep him off the ground, with those weapons around him, I see great things."

Culpepper knows a thing or two about doing great things with the weapons around you. With Hall of Famer Randy Moss catching his passes, Culpepper played at an MVP level in 2004, completing 69.2% of his throws for 4,717 yards, 39 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The yardage and TDs are still franchise records.

A year later, Culpepper suffered a brutal knee injury that ultimately derailed his career.

"It definitely changed the trajectory of my career," Culpepper said. "Didn't know it then, I thought, you always think you're gonna overcome everything. I was able to at least come back and play some, but I was never myself."

McCarthy is recovering from his own injury, though a much less impactful one. Culpepper believes McCarthy is ready to give the Vikings something they haven't had since his early playing days: a true franchise quarterback.

"I think that he's gonna surprise a lot of people. Because his ability, I watched him make every throw, he has a lot of zip on his passes and he is very knowledgeable of the offense, he knows where everybody's at," Culpepper said. "I think he's gonna be a master, I think he's working his way to be a master, and just remember I said it first, he's gonna tear up the league."