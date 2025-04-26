Vikings trade pick in deal for new quarterback, reports say

Vikings, Wilf family work to support Israel's flag football team ahead of the 2028 Olympics

Vikings, Wilf family work to support Israel's flag football team ahead of the 2028 Olympics

Vikings, Wilf family work to support Israel's flag football team ahead of the 2028 Olympics

Multiple media reported Saturday afternoon that the Minnesota Vikings had made another draft-day trade, exchanging 5th-round picks with Seattle and giving the Vikings the rights to Sam Howell.

CBS Sports reported earlier in the week that General manager John Schneider said the Seahawks have gotten calls about Howell.

"That's accurate," he told CBS Sports. "We have a great relationship with his agent. He has a ton of contacts as well. It's an open dialogue."

NFL Network and ESPN both reported that Minnesota had swapped picks 142 and 172 in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Rotowire, Howell served as Seattle's backup last season and threw just 14 passes behind the mostly healthy Geno Smith. With Smith now in Las Vegas, Seattle has revamped its quarterback room, bringing in both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock.

Howell has ample experience as a starter, completing 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,946 yards over 17 regular-season games with Washington in 2023, the wire service said.