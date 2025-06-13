Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers embracing fresh start and preparing for bigger role in Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers missed the 2023 NFL season because of a gambling suspension. Last season, he won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Minnesota's newest cornerback is getting ready for a bigger role.

"Just enjoy the process while it's here," said Rodgers at mini-camp earlier this week. "Do whatever I can do to help the team win and bring a Lombardi to Minnesota."

Rodgers may not have made as many national headlines when he signed with the Vikings this offseason. But if all goes according to plan, he'll be a starting cornerback and make a big impact this fall. At least that's what Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants.

"He just wants me to be me," said Rodgers, of Flores. "That's one of the reasons why I came here. He just wants me to go out there and use my ball skills and use my knowledge to make plays."

Rodgers, 27, will be paired with pro-bowler Byron Murphy. It's only been a few weeks, but the two corners have quickly become friends.

"We play the game a lot," said Rodgers. "We ask each other about film. You know, how he sees this, how I see it. We switch from boundary to field. So we're just having fun with the scheme and figuring each other out."

"I'd say that's my best friend already," said Murphy. "That's my dawg. Obviously just met him when he got here. But we're already playing games online, we got 2K, all those things. He's a great guy, great teammate. But that bond's already there."

And it turns out that bond and their back-and-forth competition could result in a few more Vikings turnovers. Murphy had six interceptions last year, third best in the NFL.

"A lot of plays on the ball. A lot of interceptions. He dropped a lot, though, "laughed Rodgers. "He's supposed to have at least 10-plus. So, just trying to get in that stat category with him and compete."

"I dropped like five or six," smiled Murphy. "I don't know the exact number, but I gotta go make up for it this year for sure."

Rodgers figures to factor in the return game, too. He has one career kickoff return for a touchdown so far, which happened in 2020. Along with many other Vikings, he took reps at that spot during OTAs and minicamp.

WCCO asked Rodgers if he sees that being part of his job this season.

"Anything to help the team. Just having fun out here. Enjoying the process too."