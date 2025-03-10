Tracking every move the Minnesota Vikings make during 2025 free agency

Even after a 14-win season, the Minnesota Vikings have plenty of holes to fill, and with few draft picks, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could be a major player in free agency for a second straight year.

With needs along the offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary and elsewhere, the Vikings could use their ample salary cap space to sign some big names.

Last year, the Vikings let starting quarterback Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and signed Sam Darnold to replace him. Darnold could re-sign to the Vikings, but with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy set to return from injury, he could seek a starting job and a big payday elsewhere.

The Vikings also overhauled the defense last offseason, signing pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and linebacker Blake Cashman, who all had stellar 2024 seasons.

Below, WCCO is tracking every move the Vikings make in free agency, including cuts, signings and potentially even trades. While free agents can't sign contracts until Wednesday afternoon, teams can begin talking to their agents on Monday.

Ryan Wright

The Vikings are bringing back punter Ryan Wright, who has been with the team since 2022. The terms of the deal have not been announced.

Aaron Jones

Running back Aaron Jones will return to the Vikings on a multiyear deal, the team announced. The 30-year-old set a career high in carries and rushing yards last season and was set to be one of the top backs in free agency.

Theo Jackson

Before free agency even began, the Vikings locked up one of their young players. Safety Theo Jackson got a two-year extension worth worth $12.6 million, according to a social media post from his agency.

Full list of Vikings free agents

These are the players from the Vikings' 2024 roster who are set to be free agents:

RB Cam Akers

DL Jonathan Bullard

S Camryn Bynum

QB Sam Darnold

C/G Dan Feeney

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Shaq Griffin

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

RB Aaron Jones, Sr.

QB Daniel Jones

OLB Pat Jones II

CB Fabian Moreau

QB Nick Mullens

TE Johnny Mundt

CB Byron Murphy, Jr.

WR Brandon Powell

T David Quessenberry

G Dalton Risner

T Cam Robinson

WR Trent Sherfield, Sr.

S Harrison Smith

DL Jerry Tillery

OLB Jihad Ward

P Ryan Wright (restricted free agent)