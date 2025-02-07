Minnesota Vikings' free agency wish list includes o-line, cornerback, running back

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings enter free agency with plenty of cap space...and holes to fill. According to Over The Cap, the team has $58 million in cap space, the seventh-most in the league.

Although the team has money to spend, they need to spend it wisely. They won't be able to fill many holes with just three draft picks. According to NFL.com, the Vikings are expected to receive an additional third-round compensatory pick. But their recent track record in the draft doesn't inspire too much confidence.

In addition to free agent needs, all recent draft picks in each position group are listed as well. This is to show the investment in the draft under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's regime, or lack thereof.

Interior offensive line

Free agents: Dalton Risner

Minnesota Vikings guard Blake Brandel (64) and center Garrett Bradbury (56) during the NFL AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams on January 13, 2025

Priority number one.

Sam Darnold's pocket movement is considerably better than Kirk Cousins'. Darnold helped mitigate leaky protection in the regular season. But in their playoff loss to the Rams, the constant pressure on Darnold reminded fans that a middling line can be a fatal flaw. Interior pressure has hurt them for what feels like forever. According to Fantasy Pros, Darnold was hurried 52 times, tied for the fourth most in the league. He was only blitzed the 16th most in the league. Stats never tell the whole story, but that discrepancy, along with the eye test, is enough.

Guard Ed Ingram was benched mid-season in favor of Risner. Ingram is in the last year of his deal. It wouldn't be surprising if he's cut, and Risner won't likely return.

Center Garrett Bradbury has one year left on his deal but leaves much to be desired in protection. Blake Brandel has two years left on his contract.

The Vikings could opt to replace one, two, or all three starters on the interior.

It's worth mentioning that Bradbury and Brandel are two holdovers from former general manager Rick Spielman's era. However, both signed extensions under the current regime.

Adofo-Mensah's picks:

Ed Ingram, 2022 second round

Michael Jurgens, 2024 seventh round

Cornerback

Free agents: Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Stephon Gilmore, Fabian Moreau

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) celebrates after an interception during an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 10th, 2024

The Vikings need a lot of help here.

I doubt Gilmore or Griffin return, both coming off one-year deals, and Gilmore openly contemplating retirement. Murphy is coming off of a career year, leading the team with six interceptions. The Vikings would like him back, but management might decide his price on the open market is too high.

Some of what the team decides to do will depend on how they view Mehki Blackmon's future. He missed the year with an ACL tear.

There's been plenty of investment in the cornerback group under this regime. But the Vikings need major reinforcements as well.

Adofo-Mensah's picks:

Andrew Booth, 2022 second round

Akayleb Evans, 2022 fourth round

Blackmon, 2023 third round

Khyree Jackson, 2024 fourth round

Running back

Free agents: Aaron Jones, Cam Akers

Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Isaiah McDuffie #58 of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024

Running back is another question mark. The Vikings could sign Jones, who had a career-high in rushing yards, to another one-year deal. He did get banged up throughout the second half and seemed to lose some explosiveness. The Vikings would like a long-term answer here, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them take a runner in the draft, too.

Adofo-Mensah's picks:

Ty Chandler, 2022 fifth round

DeWayne McBride, 2023 seventh round

Interior defensive Line

Free agents: Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Jonathan Bullard #90 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024

Stopping the run wasn't a problem for the Vikings. They allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the league. But run stuffers like Bullard, Tillery, and Harrison Philips don't generate much pressure on the quarterback.

The best way to get elite defensive tackles is through the draft. But it's a need on most teams across the league and a tough spot to fill unless you have a high pick or hit a lower-round homerun. This regime has not put many draft picks towards upgrading the interior. They've instead used the free agency route.

Adofo-Mensah's picks:

Jacquelin Roy, 2022 fifth round

Levi-Drake Rodriguez, 2024 seventh round

Honorable mention

Safety is another question mark. Will Harrison Smith return? Does the team want to sign Camryn Bynum, who is a free agent?

Quarterback is another grey area. I think the Vikings will choose to let Darnold walk in free agency and roll with J.J. McCarthy as their starter. But right now, McCarthy is the only quarterback set to be on the roster next season. They'll need to bring in a veteran behind him. We'll see if Daniel Jones wants to stay in Minnesota and learn for another season under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Free agency starts March 12.