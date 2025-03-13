Minnesota Vikings trade RG Ed Ingram to Houston Texans

The Vikings' biggest moves in free agency, plus where the QB situation stands

After making a big-money guard signing in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings are trading a former starter at the position.

The Vikings announced Thursday they are sending right guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Ingram, a second-round draft pick in 2022, started 41 games for the Vikings, but was benched last season in favor of veteran Dalton Risner.

The Vikings signed Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts to replace Ingram. Fries, 26, played an abridged 2024 season due to injury, but was one of the most highly-touted offensive line free agents.

Minnesota also signed center Ryan Kelly in free agency, who played next to Fries in Indianapolis and is likely to supplant Garrett Bradbury as the starter. The NFL Network reported Thursday the Vikings will cut Bradbury if they cannot find a trade partner.

The Vikings still have 2024 starting left guard Blake Brandel under contract, though they could look to upgrade that spot in the draft.

The Texans have done their own retooling on the offensive line this offseason, trading away left tackle Laremy Tunsil and guard Kenyon Green.