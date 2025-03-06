Vikings announce extension for safety Theo Jackson

Ahead of free agency, the Minnesota Vikings have locked up one of their young secondary players.

Safety Theo Jackson agreed to terms with the Vikings, the team announced Thursday without disclosing details of the deal. On Instagram, Jackson's agency said it's a two-year extension worth $12.6 million, keeping him in Minnesota through 2027.

The Tennessee Titans drafted Jackson in the sixth round in 2022 before stashing him on the practice squad. The Vikings signed him after their 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine suffered a season-ending injury.

With safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum and hybrid player Josh Metellus ahead of him on the depth chart, Jackson, 26, has never started a game for the Vikings. Last season, he played a majority of his snaps on special teams, though he did log 78 defensive snaps. He has two career interceptions.

Bynum, 26, and Smith, 36, are set to be free agents this offseason. Should one or both of them leave, the Jackson signing gives Vikings insurance on the back end of the secondary. The Vikings' starting cornerbacks from last season — Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy and Shaq Griffin — are also set to enter free agency, barring a last-minute extension with the Vikings.

Free agency begins March 12, though teams can start talking to players two days before that.