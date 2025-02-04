How much snow could Minneapolis and St. Paul see this weekend?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities could see the heaviest snow the area has had since before Christmas over the weekend.

A storm bringing accumulating snow is anticipated to arrive Friday night into Saturday. As a result, the WCCO NEXT Weather Team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday.

Snow is likely to have at least a medium impact on the roadways in the Twin Cities metro and beyond this weekend. Roads may be fully covered on Saturday, causing crashes and longer drive times.

Depending on exactly where the band of heavy snow sets up and how intense it is, WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the metro could easily see 6 to 12 inches.

Things look to dry out late Saturday evening moving into Super Bowl Sunday.

A lighter system is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon and evening, dropping around half of an inch of snow in the metro with northern Minnesota seeing 1.5 to 3.5 inches. While it won't be much snow, it could be enough to make for a messy and slow evening commute in the Twin Cities.

There will be a brief break on Thursday and most of Friday before this weekend's big snow system.