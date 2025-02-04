Watch CBS News
How much snow could Minneapolis and St. Paul see this weekend?

By Lisa Meadows, Mike Augustyniak, Chris Shaffer

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 4, 2025
NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 4, 2025 03:41

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities could see the heaviest snow the area has had since before Christmas over the weekend.

A storm bringing accumulating snow is anticipated to arrive Friday night into Saturday. As a result, the WCCO NEXT Weather Team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday.

Snow is likely to have at least a medium impact on the roadways in the Twin Cities metro and beyond this weekend. Roads may be fully covered on Saturday, causing crashes and longer drive times.

winter-storm-scale.png
WCCO

Depending on exactly where the band of heavy snow sets up and how intense it is, WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the metro could easily see 6 to 12 inches.

Things look to dry out late Saturday evening moving into Super Bowl Sunday. 

snow-model-comparison-2.png
WCCO

A lighter system is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon and evening, dropping around half of an inch of snow in the metro with northern Minnesota seeing 1.5 to 3.5 inches. While it won't be much snow, it could be enough to make for a messy and slow evening commute in the Twin Cities.

There will be a brief break on Thursday and most of Friday before this weekend's big snow system.

Lisa Meadows
web-lisa-meadows-1.jpg

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

