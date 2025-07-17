Watch CBS News
Defense to present case in Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial

The burglary trial of Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell enters its third day of testimony on Thursday and the case could soon be presented to the jury.

The Woodbury Democrat is accused of burglarizing the Detroit Lakes home of her stepmother, Carol Mitchell, on April 22, 2024, and is charged with felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools.

The senator pleaded not guilty and has said she was in the home to retrieve some of her late father's items, as well as check on her stepmother, who lives with Alzheimer's disease.

The prosecution wrapped up its case on Wednesday, and the defense will present its case on Thursday. It's still unknown whether Nicole Mitchell will take the witness stand herself. 

On Wednesday, Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald rested his case after showing new body camera video of the senator's stepmother, Carol Mitchell, telling officers what happened.

"I couldn't figure out what woke me, if it was a loud sound or if what," Carol Mitchell told an officer in the body camera video. "I stepped down and I stepped on a body."

Police say that body was Nicole Mitchell. Prosecutors claim she was caught "red handed" breaking into her stepmother's home last year.

The defense disagrees, claiming the senator went to the home early that morning, concerned about her stepmother. They showed text messages between Nicole Mitchell and other family members raising their concerns.

Nancy Lund, Nicole Mitchell's aunt, testified that Carol Mitchell was forgetting things.

"She was having a lot of trouble trying to keep things together and concern that she would be a vulnerable adult who could be taken advantage of," Lund said.

The defense plans to call a handful of other witnesses on Thursday, which means they could soon wrap up their case. The trial reconvenes Thursday at 9 a.m.

The trial saw two delays before finally beginning this week — one until after the legislative session at Nicole Mitchell's request and another following the June shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.  

Nicole Mitchell has survived multiple expulsion attempts by her Republican Senate colleagues, but the body's DFL Caucus did remove her from committee assignments and caucus meetings days after her arrest. 

WCCO will offer special, extended coverage of Mitchell's trial online and on CBS News Minnesota.

