Opening statements in Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial set to start Tuesday

Opening statements set to begin in Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s trial, and more headlines

Opening statements in the trial for a Democratic Minnesota state senator accused of burglarizing her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home are set for Tuesday.

The jury in Sen. Nicole Mitchell's trial was seated on Monday. She is charged with felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools for the alleged break-in on April 22, 2024.

Opening statements will begin at 9 a.m., with the first witness expected to take the stand half an hour later.

According to a criminal complaint, Mitchell's stepmother called 911 to report a burglary, and responding officers found Mitchell, dressed in black, fleeing to the basement. She allegedly told police she was there to retrieve personal items belonging to her recently deceased father after her stepmother cut off contact with her and other family members.

Charges say officers found a backpack with two laptops inside, a cellphone, Tupperware, items identifying Mitchell and a sock-covered flashlight.

"Clearly I'm not good at this," Mitchell allegedly told officers, according to court documents. "I know I did something bad."

Mitchell pleaded not guilty and issued a statement following the arrest that she was helping a loved one with Alzheimer's.

The trial was scheduled to begin in January, but Mitchell successfully petitioned for a delay until after the legislative session wrapped. It was then delayed again after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were targeted in what authorities called politically motivated shootings.

Mitchell's attorneys asked the judge in May to dismiss the burglary tool charge, which came via an amended complaint in February. Her defense argued the charge was retaliatory for the delay and violated her right to due process.

Two attorneys unaffiliated with the case said they expect Mitchell to take the stand during her trial. Twin Cities lawyer Mike Bryant said he expects the trial to wrap by the end of the week.

Criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino said "it's going to be very difficult [for Mitchell] to win."

Mitchell has survived multiple expulsion attempts by her Republican Senate colleagues, but the body's DFL Caucus did remove her from committee assignments and caucus meetings days after her arrest.

WCCO will offer special, extended coverage of Mitchell's trial online and on CBS News Minnesota.