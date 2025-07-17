State Sen. Nicole Mitchell takes the stand in her burglary trial

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who is accused of burglarizing her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home, has taken the stand on the third day of testimony.

Nicole Mitchell pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary theft or tools. She said she was at the home on April 22, 2024 to retrieve some of her late father's items, as well as check on her stepmother, who she said has Alzheimer's.

Her defense team did not dispute that Nicole Mitchell entered the home without consent, but her intent was to check on her stepmother.

"A burglar runs — a concerned child stays," said defense attorney Bruce Ringstrom Jr. during opening statements Tuesday.

WCCO

Nicole Mitchell's stepmother Carol Mitchell testified on the first day of the trial, saying she felt "extremely violated" when her home was broken into.

When the defense team asked her if Nicole Mitchell cared about her well-being, Carol Mitchell said "I don't believe so," adding that "Nicole never let me get close to her."

The prosecution also showed police body camera video of Nicole Mitchell's arrest. Video shows Nicole Mitchell dressed in all black, and after Carol Mitchell accuses her of stealing documents, Nicole Mitchell says "no one stole anything here."

As an officer leads Nicole Mitchell into his squad car, she tells him that her stepmother "progressively cut off the family" due to paranoia caused by Alzheimer's. In the video, Nicole Mitchell tells the officer that she got into the house through the basement window and "just wanted to get a couple of [her] dad's mementos."

Detroit Lakes Police Department

Nicole Mitchell was first elected in 2022, and represents parts of Maplewood and Woodbury. She survived multiple attempts from her Republican Senate colleagues to expel her from the chamber, but the DFL Caucus removed her from committee assignments and caucus meetings after she was arrested.

