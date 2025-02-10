Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell facing new charge in connection with burglary

New charge filed against Minnesota lawmaker accused of burglary

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell is now facing a second charge in connection with a burglary at a Detroit Lakes home.

The amended criminal complaint filed Monday shows Mitchell is charged with possession of burglary or theft tools in addition to the original charge of first-degree burglary.

Court documents show she is accused of burglary at what was her stepmother's house on April 22, 2024.

The stepmother called authorities to report someone had broken into her home. When officers arrived, the suspect — later identified as Mitchell — allegedly ran into the basement.

Mitchell was wearing black clothing when officers found her in the basement, according to the complaint. They found a flashlight with a sock on it and a black backpack nearby. The backpack contained two laptops, a cellphone, Tupperware and identifying documents for Mitchell.

Investigators said Mitchell told them her father had recently died and her stepmother wouldn't talk to Mitchell or other family members.

"Clearly I'm not good at this," she said talking to police, adding, "I know I did something bad."

Mitchell told authorities she got into the house through a basement window.

According to the amended complaint, authorities found a blue crowbar in an egress window well. On April 25, 2024, investigators allegedly went back to the home and determined Mitchell likely entered through the egress window after seeing faint pry marks on it.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree burglary charge.

The trial for Mitchell, a Democrat representing District 47 in Woodbury, is scheduled to happen within 60 days of May 19, 2025. The trial was originally scheduled to start last month, but a Becker County judge granted a motion to delay the trial until after the legislative session.

GOP senators failed in an attempt to expel Mitchell at the State Capitol on Jan. 27, 2025. An expulsion vote against her in 2024 also failed.