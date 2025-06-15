Jury selection postponed in Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary trial

Ethics committee at an impasse over what to do about Sen. Nicole Mitchell

Jury selection in the upcoming burglary trial against Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell has been postponed following the fatal shooting of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Court administration said in an email Sunday, instead of jury selection, there will be a virtual hearing.

Jury selection was originally scheduled to begin Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. in Becker County.

Mitchell was first charged with first-degree burglary just hours after allegedly burglarizing her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home on April 22, 2024. Her trial was set to start on January 27, but she successfully petitioned to delay proceedings until after the legislative session.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell's stepmother called 911 to report the 2024 burglary, and Detroit Lakes police arrived to see Mitchell fleeing to the basement.

Mitchell, who police say was dressed in black, allegedly told police she had entered the home to retrieve personal items connected to her recently deceased father after her stepmother cut off contact with her and other family members.

The complaint states officers found a backpack with two laptops inside, a cellphone, Tupperware, items identifying Mitchell and a sock-covered flashlight.

"Clearly I'm not good at this," Mitchell allegedly told officers, according to court documents. "I know I did something bad."

Since she was first charged last year, Mitchell, a former TV meteorologist and Air National Guard commander, has survived two attempts by her Republican Senate colleagues to expel her from the Capitol.

The DFL Party, however, expelled Mitchell from her committee assignments and caucus meetings days after her arrest.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is March 13, 2025.