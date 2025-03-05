MSP Airport dealing with cancellations, delays Wednesday from heavy snowfall

A big swath of Minnesota and Wisconsin is dealing with several inches of heavy snow on Wednesday morning, with crews busy at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport trying to keep things running smoothly on this NEXT Weather Alert day.

As of 9:30 a.m., departing flights are being delayed by about an hour, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

For arrivals, 19 have been canceled and 21 are delayed.

For departures, 20 are canceled and 40 are delayed.

Inbound flights are delayed at their origin for an average of one hour and 12 minutes.

There is also about a 46-minute arrival delay for airborne aircraft.

The National Weather Service says about 7.5 inches of snow has fallen in the metro so far, with a winter storm warning in effect until 3 p.m. Heavy winds will then continue to blow around the fresh snow.

Thousands in the Twin Cities are without power Wednesday morning and hundreds of schools are also closed or delayed.

A NEXT Drive Alert is also in effect due to the hazardous road conditions that have caused dozens of crashes. Metro Transit and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority have also suspended all bus service.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.