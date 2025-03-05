Thousands in metro area without power Wednesday morning due to spring snowstorm

Thousands of people in Minnesota are without power Wednesday morning as a spring snowstorm brought several inches of snow to the area.

Xcel Energy says that as of 8:30 a.m., more than 8,000 customers were without power. Most of those customers were concentrated around the Twin Cities.

Another large outage was along the St. Croix river in Stillwater, where Xcel Energy says roughly 1,000 customers are without power.

In Hastings, officials say city hall is closed on Wednesday due to a power outage.

In The Twin Cities, nearly 7.5 inches of snow had fallen by 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Just under an inch of snow fell in St. Cloud, while the largest snowfall totals of 11.5 and 11 inches were reported in Elko New Market and Apple Valley, respectively.

Most roads in the Twin Cities were completely covered with snow, while travel is not advised in most of south central Minnesota. WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert due to poor road conditions and strong winds, which are impacting visibility.