Snow lingers Wednesday morning in Twin Cities after overnight barrage

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 5, 2025

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 5, 2025

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 5, 2025

A spring snowstorm is lingering Wednesday morning after already dropping plowable snow on the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota overnight.

As of 6 a.m., 7.4 inches had fallen at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. In Chanhassen, the NWS measured 6.5 inches. Eau Claire, Wisconsin, saw an inch, and in central Minnesota, St. Cloud saw less than an inch.

Strong wind gusts are blowing snow and cratering visibility. The snow should start to slow by the morning commute, then wrap up around mid-morning.

WCCO

The storm has prompted both a NEXT Weather and NEXT Drive alert, as well as caused hundreds of schools to announce closures or delays. A winter storm warning remains in place for the metro and western Wisconsin through 3 p.m., while much of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the Twin Cities are without power Wednesday morning, according to Xcel Energy.

By the end of the day, the metro could see some sunshine.

After Wednesday, the forecast turns warm and sunny, with highs in the 40s.