Hazardous morning commute in Twin Cities after overnight snow; Metro Transit suspends bus service

A spring snowstorm that blanketed parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight has caused poor road conditions, leading to crashes and slowdowns across the region.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert due to the conditions, which will affect the morning commute. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in place.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as of 5:55 a.m. most Twin Cities roads were completely covered. Many roads in southwestern Minnesota are closed, and travel is not advised in most of south central Minnesota. Roads are partially covered in central Minnesota, while the northern part of the state is mostly clear.

WCCO

MnDOT also reported at least two dozen crashes and spinouts in the metro alone. In Inver Grove Heights, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper's vehicle was hit. MnDOT said the trooper is OK.

Metro Transit has suspended all bus service due to road conditions, as has the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority.

The snow should start to slow by the morning commute, then wrap up around mid-morning.

The snowstorm also caused hundreds of school closures and delays, including a full closure for the Anoka-Hennepin Public School District and virtual learning days for Minneapolis and St. Paul.

As of 6 a.m., snow totals at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport measured 7.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.