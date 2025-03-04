Watch CBS News
School closings reported in Minnesota Tuesday ahead of spring snowstorm

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A spring snowstorm that's expected to bring plowable snow to Minnesota by Wednesday morning is prompting multiple schools to close early Tuesday

A handful of schools, including Lake Benton School, Lakeview Public Schools and Minneota Public School, will be closing early Tuesday afternoon. 

The storm will start with rain in the afternoon, but a changeover to snow will occur around sunset. The metro is expected to get 4 to 6 inches, though that total could increase or decrease significantly depending on where the heaviest bands set up.

The Twin Cities will be under a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Farther south, a blizzard warning will be in effect. 

The latest closings and delays

Delays on this page are current as of

