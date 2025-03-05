How much snow has fallen in Minnesota's spring storm? Here are the reports so far.

How much snow is left to fall in Minnesota? Here's your 9 a.m. NEXT Weather forecast.

A spring snowstorm continues to drop plowable snow in the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota Wednesday morning, with some areas seeing 10 or more inches.

Due to the snow and accompanying strong wing gusts that are impacting visibility, WCCO has issued NEXT Weather and NEXT Drive alerts. Metro Transit has suspended all bus service due to road conditions, as has the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority.

Many Minnesota schools have also closed or gone virtual Wednesday due to significant snow and wind conditions.

But how much snow has fallen so far?

In the Twin Cities, nearly 7.5 inches of snow has already fallen as of 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. In Chanhassen, 6.5 inches is being reported. Just under an inch of snow has been reported in St. Cloud. In Wisconsin, about an inch has been reported in Eau Claire.

The largest snowfall totals are being reported south of the metro and in southeastern Minnesota, including Dennison (13 inches as of 6 a.m.) and Credit River (12 inches as of 7 a.m.). Parts of Woodbury, Elk New Market, Stillwater and Apple Valley have seen 11 or more inches of snow.

According to WCCO's Weather Watcher Network, as much as 10 inches of snow has been reported in the east metro in St. Paul, near Woodbury. Just over 9 inches is being reported in North St. Paul, about 9 inches in Eagan and about 8 inches in Edina and Savage.

To the west, 4 inches is being reported in Minnetonka and 6 inches in Victoria. In northern suburbs, just over 7 inches is being reported in Fridley and 7 inches in Coon Rapids.

See below for more snow total reports from the Weather Watcher Network.

The Twin Cities will be under a winter storm warning through 3 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS said. Farther south, a blizzard warning will be in effect. After Wednesday, the forecast turns warm and sunny, with highs in the 40s.