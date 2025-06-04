How to watch: Minneapolis police announce summer safety plans amid recent shootings

A recent shooting is raising a lot of questions about safety in the Twin Cities.

Police said gunfire broke out at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis late Sunday night.

Stageina Whiting, 23, was killed. Five others were hurt and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he and his officers arrived to find a chaotic scene.

"I don't know what can motivate people to come armed to a gathering like this in the way that they did," O'Hara said. "It's sickening, and we need people to come forward and provide some additional information."

That mass shooting — along with another shooting outside Mariucci Arena after a high school graduation — is now sparking worry about what might come this summer.

Crime typically spikes this time of year, but O'Hara says recent events are still concerning. It's why the department is bringing back a partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement leaders.

MPD said Operation Safe Summer aims to target the "disproportionate amount of violence in Minneapolis neighborhoods" and the "individuals responsible."

According to police, it's led to dozens of arrests and recovered firearms and kept illegal drugs off the streets.

This is the program's fourth summer in a row.

MPD is expected to share more on this initiative at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

