Family, friends gather to remember mother killed in Boom Island Park shooting

Relatives are gathering Tuesday evening to remember a young woman who was gunned down at a popular Minneapolis park.

Stageina Whiting, 23, was shot and killed at Boom Island Park on Sunday night. Five other people were hurt.

Friends and family will pay tribute to Whiting, who according to an online fundraiser, leaves behind an 8-month-old girl. The page says Whiting was a caring, loving, hardworking young woman who went to school and worked overnights to provide for her child.

Minneapolis park police officers say they arrived to a very chaotic scene of at least 100 people. Minneapolis police Chief Brian O'Hara says investigators believe there was more than one shooter.

Police say they don't know what led to the shooting, and no one has been arrested.

